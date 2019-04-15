Alex Cora Calls Out Red Sox’s ‘Inconsistent’ Pitching After Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t maintain the momentum from Sunday afternoon’s win in their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, falling 8-1 on Monday at Fenway Park.

Hector Velazquez got the start and pitched OK, allowing just one run in three innings, but the bullpen got tagged for a whopping seven runs on Patriots’ Day.

After the game, manager Alex Cora called the team’s pitching “inconsistent.” Cora said the Sox need to continue to work on their pitching, which has not met expectations so far this season.

Cora hopes the pitching staff can turn things around when the Sox take on the New York Yankees in a two-game series in the Bronx, beginning Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images