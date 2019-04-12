Avalanche Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames clinched spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs two very different ways.

Calgary finished the regular season at the top of the Western Conference, whereas Colorado scratched and clawed its way through the end of the season, ultimately clinching a Wild Card spot near the very end of the campaign.

One of the biggest reasons for the Avalanche’s assent into the final spot was the play of goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Colorado backstop went 8-1-2 down the stretch to help extend the Avalanche’s season.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Flames:

When: Thursday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images