Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 2 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — Saturday night will tell us how much wind the Boston Bruins took out of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ proverbial sails Thursday.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series, the Bruins earned an impressive overtime comeback win to secure the series opener. Now, they’ll look to take a two-game lead Saturday night in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Bruins suffered a bit of a scare with David Krejci, who left Game 1 after taking a big hit from ex-Bruin Riley Nash. Krejci is considered a game-time decision Saturday. Provided Krejci is in and the Bruins roll with the lineup they used in morning skate, David Pastrnak will return to the first line right wing, while Danton Heinen will occupy the second-line wing.

Connor Clifton is expected to remain in the lineup, skating on the right side of the third defensive pairing. John Moore, who skated with Matt Grzelcyk in the first round, missed Game 1 against Columbus with an upper-body injury.

As for the Blue Jackets, changes could be coming in the form of Ryan Dzingel getting scratched.

#CBJ Ryan Dzingel walked quickly out of the dressing room, declining to speak with media. “Nothing to say,”he said, without breaking stride.

Appears Wennberg is in for Dzingel, but nothing official from the club. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 27, 2019

Dzingel, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline, has not been in great form. Alexander Wennberg, who likely would take Dzingel’s place, was scratched every game during the Blue Jackets’ first-round win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston and will be opposed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Here are the projected Game 2 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Danton Heinen

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (0-1)

Artemi Panarin–Pierre-Luc Dubois-–Oliver Bjorkstrand

Josh Anderson–Matt Duchene–Cam Atkinson

Alexandre Texier–Alexander Wennberg-–Nick Foligno

Brandon Dubinsky–Boone Jenner–Riley Nash

Zach Werenski –- Seth Jones

Dean Kukan –- David Savard

Scott Harrington -– Adam Clendening

Sergei Bobrovsky

