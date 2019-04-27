Watch Hjalte Froholdt’s Emotional Reaction To Being Drafted By Patriots

The 2019 NFL Draft’s third and final day kicked off in Nashville Saturday afternoon, with the New England Patriots looking to add some quality depth to their already-strong draft class.

With their first pick of the day (sixth of the draft), the Patriots selected offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt out of the University of Arkansas.

Watching draftees receive the call from their new clubs is always great, with reactions covering a wide range of emotions. Froholdt was with his family when he got the call from New England, and his emotional response was telling as to how much this means to him. Check it out:

Hvordan lød det, da Hjalte Froholdt fik sit livs vigtigste opkald af Patriots? 😍 Se med her! Der er GÅSEHUD for alle pengene! 👏🏻🇩🇰😭 #nfldk #NFLDraft #Patriots pic.twitter.com/NGn9YJc5ro — Gul klud (@gulklud) April 27, 2019

Froholdt will fit right in with the Patriots’ versatile offensive line, as the big man can play both center and guard. Want more proof of his versatility? The Danish lineman played defensive tackle as a freshman at Arkansas.

The Patriots probably had some pretty good info on Froholdt, considering he played under now-Patriots assistant Bret Bielema.

Froholdt is the second Denmark native ever to be selected in the NFL Draft.

