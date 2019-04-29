Blues Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 Online

After entering its second straight series as the underdog, the Dallas Stars now own home-ice advantage in their second-round matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues hung on for a narrow 3-2 win in Game 1, but the Stars responded with a 4-2 victory in the second contest of the best-of-seven set. Now, Dallas will look to defend its turf in the series’ first tilt at American Airlines Center on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Blues vs. Stars Game 3 online:

When: Monday, April 29 @ 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images