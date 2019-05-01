Bruins Credit Blue Jackets For Hard-Hitting Performance In Game 3

There was plenty for the Boston Bruins to reflect on after their 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday evening.

Despite generating “a good amount” throughout the evening, Jake DeBrusk said the Blue Jackets are a difficult team to play against when they have the lead. Tuukka Rask agreed with DeBrusk, noting the intensity Columbus had on the power play.

Both players said the Bruins will have to step up their game heading into Game 4 on Thursday.

For more from Rask and DeBrusk on Tuesday’s loss, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.