J.D. Martinez’s Consistency Reminds Alex Cora Of This Red Sox Great

J.D. Martinez has been one of the Red Sox’s most consistent hitters since joining Boston ahead of the 2018 season.

The designated hitter finished his debut season with the Sox with a .330 batting average, 130 RBIs and a whopping 43 home runs. He earned two Silver Slugger awards at two different positions and, of course, helped lead Boston to a World Series title.

The Sox have struggled at the start of their 2019 campaign, but Martinez certainly has been a bright spot for the team, beginning the season with an 11-game hitting streak. And going into Tuesday night’s 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics, the slugger had hit safely in 25 of his last 27 games.

His consistency has reminded his manager of a former Red Sox power hitter.

Asked if J.D.'s consiteincy reminds him of anyone, Cora again goes with Manny. "It's a different madness, but Manny was as prepared as anybody in the big leagues." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 30, 2019

Cora: "For all of the madness, when (J.D. Martinez) gets in the batter's box it's very simple. That's the beauty of it." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 30, 2019

Martinez has four home runs and 15 RBIs through Boston’s first 30 games, and that consistent hitting and ability to get on base has given the Sox a chance to win this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images