David Krejci, Brad Marchand Discuss Bruins’ Preparations For Game 5

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are now knotted at two in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs series, with Game 5 set for Friday at TD Garden.

David Krejci and Brad Marchand have been through playoff runs before and say they expected this to be a tough series. Marchand pointed out that the Bruins will have to start from “square one” Friday night now that they’re essentially playing a three-game set with the Leafs.

