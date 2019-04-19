David Krejci, Brad Marchand Discuss Bruins’ Preparations For Game 5

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are now knotted at two in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs series, with Game 5 set for Friday at TD Garden.
David Krejci and Brad Marchand have been through playoff runs before and say they expected this to be a tough series. Marchand pointed out that the Bruins will have to start from “square one” Friday night now that they’re essentially playing a three-game set with the Leafs.
For everything Krejci, Marchand and John Moore said ahead of Game 5, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
