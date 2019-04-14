Bruins Injuries: Updates On Torey Krug, Jake DeBrusk, Connor Clifton

The Boston Bruins are a banged-up bunch, but there’s reason for optimism ahead of Monday’s Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston’s series-tying, 4-1 win Saturday night came at a price: Torey Krug left after a hit to the head, Connor Clifton left with an upper-body injury and Jake DeBrusk endured a rough, violent night after entering the game with multiple ailments. Add in the fact that the Bruins already were without Marcus Johansson (illness), Sean Kuraly (hand) and John Moore (upper body), and it was hard to feel good about Boston’s chances north of the border.

Alas, Sunday’s morning skate offered some good news on all the aforementioned players.

Here’s a full roundup from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

John Moore and Sean Kuraly skated this morning and are progressing well. Jakub Zboril has been recalled from Providence as a precaution. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2019

Cassidy also noted he does not expect Kuraly or Moore to play in Game 3.

As for the DeBrusk-Nazem Kadri feud that dominated headlines Sunday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety reportedly has made one decision, while the other remains undecided.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images