Bruins Share Awesome Hype Video Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continue their quest for the Stanley Cup on Thursday night, and are making sure fans are ready.

Boston welcomes the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Columbus shocked everyone when it bounced the Tampa Bay Lightning from the first round with a sweep, while the B’s took care of the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

Ahead of the opening game, the Bruins shared a hype video that certainly will get fans fired up.

Zdeno Chara also shared his own video Thursday morning, so fans have no shortage of pregame-hype.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images