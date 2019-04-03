Bryce Harper Gets Last Laugh After Nationals Troll Phillies Star On Twitter

What a night it was in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday marked Bryce Harper’s first game back in Washington since the star right fielder made the move to the Philadelphia Phillies — the Nationals’ division rivals.

Unsurprisingly, Harper was viciously booed during his first at-bat, and proceeded to fan twice against Nats starter Max Scherzer.

That caused the Nationals to take a shot at Harper on Twitter, and poking fun at the All-Star using lyrics from the “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” intro.

Yo homes, smell ya later. pic.twitter.com/3Jf1aR8mJq — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 3, 2019

thank u, next — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 2, 2019

Harper finally made a dent in his third at-bat, doubling to right field off his Cy-Young-winning former teammate, and motioning to the crowd after he rolled into second base.

But it got so, so much more fun from there.

Harper came to the plate in the eighth inning and absolutely tanked a home run, and followed it up with the most appropriate, deliberate and disgusting bat flip we might see this season.

Harper finished the evening going 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Phillies cruised to an 8-2 win. Harper in Washington officially is appointment viewing. Make note. Say what you will about the 26-year-old and his decision to leave Washington, but we’re all for April baseball dramatics.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images