Red Sox Wrap: Sale Bounces Back, Offense Silent In 1-0 Loss To Oakland

It was another dismal outing for the Boston Red Sox, dropping their fourth straight game of the season.

If one good thing came from the game, it was the bounce-back outing put together by Chris Sale. After allowing seven earned runs in three innings against the Seattle Mariners last week, the lefty gave up just one run in his second outing of the season,.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox pitching staff appeared to be regaining its footing on Tuesday. Brandon Workman and Ryan Braiser each had solid outings of their own, combining for three strikeouts and one walk in their two innings of work.

But the biggest story of the night was how quiet the Red Sox were on offense once again. The team left seven men on base (six of them in scoring position) and struck out nine times as a whole.

The Red Sox dropped to 1-5 with the loss, while the A’s improved to 5-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Aggravation.

No matter how much they tried, the Sox simply could not get on the board.

ON THE BUMP

— Chris Sale was looking for redemption Tuesday after a miserable start on Opening Day — and he got it. The lefty pitched six solid innings, allowing one earned run off of three hits in his second start of the season.

Sale struck out just one Athletics hitter and walked two before being pull in the seventh inning. The southpaw did give up one home run in the first inning, but remained lights out from there.

His velocity was not quite there, but the adjustments were certainly there. His record dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

This was the first time in 169 career starts that Sale allowed one or fewer strikeouts after pitching 6 innings or more.

Chris Sale has made 169 career starts of 6 innings or more in the regular season Tonight was the 1st time he had 1 or fewer K’s — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 3, 2019

— Brandon Workman entered in the seventh inning in relief for Sale. The righty struck out two in his inning of work and did not allow a single hit.

— Ryan Braiser took the mound in the eighth, striking out one and allowing one walk before closing out the inning with a double play.

IN THE BATTERS BOX

— The Red Sox’s offense continued to provide minimal support for their pitching staff Tuesday, failing to score on seven hits. Boston seven of men on base, six of which were in scoring position.

— There were glimmers of hope here and there for the Sox, although they were unable to capitalize on any of them.

With two out in the top of the ninth, Xander Bogaerts crushed a double into left field, and attempted to reach third on the play. For the second night in a row, however, Bogaerts was called out on a close play thanks to a stellar throw by A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano.

RAMÓN LAUREANO IS NOT OF THIS UNIVERSE 😱😱#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/M4DijfHIVl — Ramón Laureano’s Arm 💪🏽 (@Athletics) April 3, 2019

The A’s then chose to intentionally walk Mitch Moreland, leaving Brock Holt to save the game.

Instead, he struck out.

Holt had another chance to knock in a run back in the third inning, with Devers just 90 feet away at third base. But that opportunity was squandered as well, with Holt grounding out to first to end the inning.

In the seventh, Jackie Bradley Jr. had the chance to drive a run home Christian Vazquez hit a double off of reliever Ryan Butcher. He struck out, as well.

— Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, combining for two strikeouts and two hits on the evening.

— This is the second night in a row the Sox have failed to score a single run.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Tom Caron pretty much summed it up for us.

1-5. Worst start since 2012. First four-game losing streak since August, 2017. Say what you will about Sale's velo, but this one's on the offense. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 3, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play the third of their four-game series against the A’s on Wednesday. First pitch from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is scheduled for 10:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images