Celtics’ Comeback Win Vs. Pacers Ends Dismal Streak In NBA Playoffs

Nearly one generation has passed since the Boston Celtics last mounted such a sizable postseason comeback.

The Celtics’ 99-91 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden, included a 12-point, fourth-quarter comeback, which thrilled fans and also ended one of Boston’s most frustrating playoff runs. The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy cited stat guru Dick Lipe on Wednesday night, in highlighting perhaps the most notable aspect of the Celtics’ show of resilience.

“By coming back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Indiana, the Celtics broke a playoff slump of 33 straight losses when trailing by 11 or more points in the fourth quarter,” Murphy writes. “The streak dates back to their 21-point comeback to beat the Nets in Game 3 of the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals.”

The Celtics were down 79-68 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Pacers 31-12 in the decisive period win the game and increase their series lead to 2-0.

The teams will play Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images