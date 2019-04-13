David Price Seeks First 2019 Win In Red Sox’s Third Game Vs. Orioles

David Price will look for his first win of the season when he takes the hill for the Boston Red Sox in their third of four games against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The 33-year-old is 0-1 so far this season, with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 12 innings pitched. He will take on Orioles lefty John Means, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 10 strikeouts in four appearances this season.

For more on the series matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images