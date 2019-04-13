Red Sox Final

David Price Seeks First 2019 Win In Red Sox’s Third Game Vs. Orioles

by on Sat, Apr 13, 2019 at 5:47PM

David Price will look for his first win of the season when he takes the hill for the Boston Red Sox in their third of four games against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The 33-year-old is 0-1 so far this season, with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 12 innings pitched. He will take on Orioles lefty John Means, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 10 strikeouts in four appearances this season.

