NBA

Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan Fined $25K For Chucking Ball At Referee In Game 4

by on Sun, Apr 21, 2019 at 6:05PM

DeMar DeRozan will have to pay up for losing his temper in the final minutes of the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets at AT&T Center on Saturday.

DeRozan was fined $25 thousand by the NBA for chucking a ball at referee Scott Foster after being called for an offensive foul with just five minutes left in Saturday’s match. He was ejected from the game as a result of his actions.

After the game, the guard told reporters he made the move out of “frustration.”

“I thought it was a bad call,” he said, per ESPN.

Take a look:

Maybe next time he’ll think before he makes a $25 thousand chuck.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties