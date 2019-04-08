Fenway Park Looks Ready To Welcome Home Reigning World Series Champs

The Boston Red Sox finally return home Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in their long awaited home opener.

Tuesday’s matchup will have a little bit of everything, beginning with the team receiving their World Series rings in a pregame ceremony on the field beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Boston’s 11-game road trip didn’t go as planned, which makes fans yearn for the friendly confines of Fenway even more than normal.

On the eve of the champs’ return to their home field, the Red Sox’s Twitter account gave us a peak at one of the park’s new welcomed additions.

The perfect addition to the Fenway press box.

The ring ceremony kicks off at 1:00 pm ET on NESN. Fans can also watch the ceremony at NESNgo.com or on the NESNgo app. NESN.com will also provide a live stream of the pregame ceremony.

Chris Sale will get the ball in the home opener, looking to collect the Red Sox’s second straight win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images