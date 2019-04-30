Here’s Where Patriots Rank On Colin Cowherd’s Post-NFL Draft ‘Hierarchy’

Ready or not, here come’s Colin Cowherd and his highly anticipated “post-draft NFL Hierarchy.”

… Hooray!

The FS1 talking head gave his list during Tuesday’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” episode and — you guessed it — the New England Patriots are No. 1. This isn’t much of a surprise, as Cowherd is among the biggest Pats stans in the land.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s Cowherd’s post-draft hierarchy:

.@ColinCowherd unveils his Post-Draft NFL Hierarchy: 1. New England Patriots

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. ?? pic.twitter.com/FDZREOmipi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2019

Well, there you have it.

It’s hard to argue with Cowherd, considering the Patriots won the Super Bowl and, according to many “experts,” won the NFL Draft. Plus, you know, they’re the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images