Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘Pretty Sure’ About Whether He’ll Make Trip To White House

The Boston Red Sox are set to visit the White House on May 9 to honor their 2018 World Series title, and Alex Cora still is undecided whether he’ll be going.

There have been players who both have declined and confirmed they’ll be going. Cora originally he planned to attend, but backtracked in January and hasn’t made an official decision since.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” the skipper revealed he’s “pretty sure” he knows what he’ll be doing come May 9, but wouldn’t commit to a “yes” or “no.”

“On a daily basis I communicate with the people I really care, my family, how they feel about it,” Cora said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I’ve been talking to people … gathering information, and like I said, I’ll make the decision when I make it and I think it’ll be the right one. If I go, if I don’t go, there’s a reason behind it. I know people are going to talk about it, and I understand that, regardless if I go or don’t go. I think the people that really matter to me, they’re going to have a big say in what I do.”

Among those not going are Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, David Price, Hector Velazquez, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. J.D. Martinez, Brock Holt, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale all plan to go.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images