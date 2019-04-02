How Colten Brewer Has Adjusted To Being ‘New Guy’ In Red Sox Clubhouse

One thing Boston Red Sox fans have been happy about coming into this season was that most players from 2018’s championship squad have returned for another season in Boston.

But there is one new face on the Red Sox this season — Colten Brewer.

The right-handed reliever was acquired from the San Diego Padres in an offseason trade.

Brewer is no stranger to switching teams, this is his fourth organization in as many years, coming up through the minors in the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees minor-league systems.

But what is strange about this season is that Brewer is the only new face in clubhouse.

“I was actually talking to one of the guys, like, ‘I might be the only guy in the dugout when you guys are getting your rings,’ ” Brewer told Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

But it seems that Brewer is finding ways to fit in with a close-knit Sox team.

“It’s definitely like going to a new school every single time, but I guess I’m getting used to it the last three years of different teams,” Brewer said. “(You) kind of know what to expect here and that makes it a little easier.

“I’ll ask questions like, ‘Hey what’s the new guy have to do? Carry around waters? Backpacks? all that kind of stuff.”

