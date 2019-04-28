Islanders Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The New York Islanders are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Game 2 of their second-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs series.

The Islanders and Hurricanes were deadlocked throughout regulation in Game 1 on Friday, and needed extra time to decide the winner. It only took about four minutes into overtime for Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal to corral a rebound off the boards and wrist the puck past Robin Lehner for the victory.

The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0 and will look to take a 2-0 series lead back to PNC Arena.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Hurricanes:

Start Time: Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images