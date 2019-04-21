Julian Edelman Leaves Perfect Comment On Danny Amendola’s Instagram

Former New England Patriots’ wide receiver Danny Amendola grabbed some headlines on Friday night for all the wrong reasons.

The newly acquired Detroit Lions target took to Instagram to discuss his on-and-off relationship with supermodel Olivia Culpo. “Discuss” is a polite way of describing his post, because it was ugly to say the least. Venting about your relationship struggles on Instagram is never a good idea, especially when you go into extreme detail like Amendola did.

The post was logically deleted, but screenshots last forever.

Amendola was back on Instagram early Sunday morning, posting a photo of himself with the caption, “Fake people have an image to maintain. The real ones jus don’t care.”

Julian Edelman doesn’t want his former teammate making a fool of himself once again, so he left a hilarious comment, telling Amendola to get off the app.

Everyone needs a friend like Edelman pic.twitter.com/CEbe62KcqJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2019

Yes, the comment was funny, but Edelman is right. Amendola should probably take a break from social media for a bit.

