Liverpool Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

FC Porto is about to enter the pressure cooker that is Anfield on a European night.

Liverpool will host Porto on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. The Reds haven’t lost on their home turf since September and are expected to overrun the Portuguese club and position themselves for a second consecutive trip to the semifinals of European soccer’s elite competition.

We are Liverpool. This Means More. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ewz9zlCPnb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2019

Porto’s task will be harder than it otherwise would due to the suspensions of experienced defender Pepe and midfielder Hector Herrera. Fullback Alex Telles is doubtful to play due to his ongoing recovery from a hip injury.

Liverpool will be without Andy Robinson, who will serve a one-game suspension.

UniMas will broadcast Liverpool versus Porto in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, April 9, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

