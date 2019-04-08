Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard Exits Vs. Magic With Hip Ailment

BOSTON — The Sunday scaries hit the Boston Celtics pretty hard against the Orlando Magic.

With the C’s locking up the fourth seed prior to Sunday’s tilt, Boston was playing out their final two games of the regular season before ramping up for the playoffs.

The last thing they needed was injuries to key players. And after Jayson Tatum exited in the first quarter with a shin contusion, more bad news would come in third, with Marcus Smart also going down.

Smart went down hard after a collision with Nikola Vucevic. Smart stayed on the floor, clutching his left hip and motioning for assistance from Celtics trainers. He would be assisted off the court and down the tunnel and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later tweeted stating Smart had strained an oblique, and that the Celtics will see how it responds in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Boston fans can only hope these are minor ailments as the C’s gear up for a grueling playoff ride.

