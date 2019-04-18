MLB Rumors: Free Agent Craig Kimbrel Open To Signing Three-Year Deal

Craig Kimbrel still doesn’t have a team to call home nearly a month into the Major League Baseball season.

Many have chalked it up to his reported asking price of a $100 million contract. And while there have been other reports that he’s lowered his demands, the 30-year-old still hasn’t inked a deal. Kimbrel supposedly was “closer” to signing with a team, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman’s reported Thursday the free agent would be open to a three-year deal.

Among some interested teams, there’s belief Kimbrel would do a good 3-year deal now. Originally teams had the impression it would take at least 5. My take: Braves, who made a shorter-term try late in spring, remain best fit. Others: Brewers, Nats, Phillies. @Ken_Rosenthal on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 18, 2019

Of course, the three-year deal would put him in the range of Wade Davis and Zack Britton — two relievers who Kimbrel was believed to be seeking a similar deal to.

Kimbrel certainly would help any of the above teams, now it seems to be a matter of whether the pitcher will be willing to accept a shorter-term deal.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images