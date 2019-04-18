MLB Rumors: Free Agent Craig Kimbrel Open To Signing Three-Year Deal

Craig Kimbrel still doesn’t have a team to call home nearly a month into the Major League Baseball season.
Many have chalked it up to his reported asking price of a $100 million contract. And while there have been other reports that he’s lowered his demands, the 30-year-old still hasn’t inked a deal. Kimbrel supposedly was “closer” to signing with a team, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman’s reported Thursday the free agent would be open to a three-year deal.
Of course, the three-year deal would put him in the range of Wade Davis and Zack Britton — two relievers who Kimbrel was believed to be seeking a similar deal to.
Kimbrel certainly would help any of the above teams, now it seems to be a matter of whether the pitcher will be willing to accept a shorter-term deal.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
