NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant In Running For Head Coach Job At This College

Micah Shrewsberry might be in demand once again.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach is among the candidates to become head coach of Georgia State’s men’s basketball team, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Three of the names involved at Georgia State, sources told ESPN: Kentucky assistant Tony Barbee, Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry and NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 2, 2019

Shrewsberry has worked on Brad Stevens’ coaching staffs on-and-off since 2008, when he ended his two-year tenure at Indiana University-South Bend to join Stevens at Butler. Shrewsberry left Butler in 2011 to become an assistant coach at Purdue University, then re-joined Stevens in 2013 as an assistant with the Celtics and has worked in Boston ever since.

Shrewsberry was a candidate to become UMass’ men’s basketball’s head coach in 2017 but exited the running for the job after his second interview.

Georgia State began searching for a new head coach last week after Ron Hunter, father of Celtics guard R.J. Hunter, left amid a contract dispute to become Tulane University’s head men’s basketball coach.

Whether Shrewsberry will fill the void and build on Georgia State’s impressive run of three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last five years remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images