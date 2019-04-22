NBC Sports Explains Why That Guy’s Head Blocked Camera During Bruins-Leafs Game

Hockey fans got an unwelcomed and unwanted visitor on Easter Sunday.

If you were watching NBC’s broadcast of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, your view of one end of the ice in the third period no doubt was obstructed by the seemingly enormous head of one Leafs fan.

As Toronto staked a furious comeback attempt that ultimately fell short, Maple Leafs fans stood to take in the game’s final moments. Unfortunately for those watching from home, the camera angle captured a man standing right in the middle of the high center-ice shot in the Toronto zone.

really loving the nbc coverage of the back of this guy's head. riveting. pic.twitter.com/FeRTjhA6vx — aunt dad (@antigonized) April 21, 2019

And on it went for the final minutes of an exciting game.

NBC Sports explained itself in a statement to Boston Globe reporter Chad Finn on Monday, saying a technical difficulty forced the network to use a different camera.

“Technical difficulties prevented us from using the main game camera for a period of time towards the end of the game,” an NBC Sports spokesman told Finn “The replacement camera had a slightly different perspective.”

Luckily for Bruins fans, NESN will have coverage of Tuesday night’s winner-take-all showdown.

TD Garden update: No one will be standing in front of the camera. You'll see the entire ice surface. #Game7 #NHLBruins — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 21, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@antoginized