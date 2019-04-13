Bruins Vs. Lightning: David Backes In Lineup, Jake DeBrusk Likely To Play

Following a disappointing Stanley Cup playoff opener, the Boston Bruins will have a new-like lineup in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Veteran forward David Backes was in and out of the lineup throughout the second half of the regular season, and was a healthy scratch Thursday in Boston’s 4-1 loss at TD Garden. But with head coach Bruce Cassidy looking for more “leadership and intensity,” Backes will return to the lineup Saturday night with his team facing a 1-0 deficit in its first-round playoff series.

Cassidy discussed Backes, as well as injured winger Jake DeBrusk, after an optional morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Jake DeBrusk is a game-time decision. “I anticipate he’ll play.” David Backes is back in regardless. Lines will get sorted out for sure later today. pic.twitter.com/BdGDYADZfQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2019

David Backes in the Bruins lineup for Game 2, per Bruce Cassidy: “We need a little more leadership and intensity in our lineup, so we’ll see how it goes” — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 13, 2019

Here’s some other news that came out of the morning skate:

Paul Carey is also among those taking part in pregame skate. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2019

John Moore in a red-colored jersey on the ice. Sean Kuraly skated earlier on his own. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) April 13, 2019

Jake DeBrusk says he feels 100 percent. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) April 13, 2019

Game 2 between the Bruins and Leafs will get underway at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images