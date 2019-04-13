Bruins Vs. Lightning: David Backes In Lineup, Jake DeBrusk Likely To Play

Following a disappointing Stanley Cup playoff opener, the Boston Bruins will have a new-like lineup in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran forward David Backes was in and out of the lineup throughout the second half of the regular season, and was a healthy scratch Thursday in Boston’s 4-1 loss at TD Garden. But with head coach Bruce Cassidy looking for more “leadership and intensity,” Backes will return to the lineup Saturday night with his team facing a 1-0 deficit in its first-round playoff series.
Cassidy discussed Backes, as well as injured winger Jake DeBrusk, after an optional morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.
Here’s some other news that came out of the morning skate:
Game 2 between the Bruins and Leafs will get underway at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
