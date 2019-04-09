NFL Rumors: Falcons Sign Adrian Clayborn, Ex-Patriots Defensive End

Adrian Clayborn is heading back to familiar surroundings.

The free-agent defensive end signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source. Clayborn spent 2018 with the New England Patriots, whom he helped win Super Bowl LIII, but played for Atlanta for three seasons prior to last year.

The #Falcons are signing DE Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, source said. Back to team he had six sacks in a game for in 2017. (@MikeReiss 1st on the signing) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2019

The Patriots released Clayborn, 30, last month, complying with his request to leave the team. He was a healthy scratch for two games late in the regular season but played in the other regular-season contests and in all three playoff games. He tallied 11 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, three tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in his one season in New England.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Clayborn with the 20th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the team.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images