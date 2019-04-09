What Has Manny Ramirez Been Up To Lately? Here’s His Hilarious Answer

Manny Ramirez is back in the building, and he’s the same old Manny we all know and love.

The former Red Sox star was one of several former Red Sox players to take part in a pregame World Series ceremony on Opening Day at Fenway Park on Tuesday, where he helped celebrate the team’s 2018 championship.

So what has Ramirez been up to as of late?

“Right now, I’ve got a family,” he told reporters after the ceremonies. “I’ve got three kids, I’ve got a wife, and that’s the most important thing in my life. And that’s what I enjoy right now.”

But Manny just couldn’t help being himself, noting that fatherhood has not been as easy as he’d anticipated.

“I thought playing the Yankees was tough, but raising boys is something different,” he joked.

(You can check out the exchange here via WBZ’s Scott Sullivan.)

This may just be a little taste of Manny being Manny, but Red Sox nation certainly has missed it.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images