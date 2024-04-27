The Patriots filled a key position of need in the third round, and the new offensive tackle brings a mindset that should excite fans.

New England on Friday selected Caedan Wallace 68th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old primarily played right tackle at Penn State, but de facto general manager Eliot Wolf noted the Nittany Lions had Olu Fashanu, who was selected 11th overall by the New York Jets on Thursday, to play on the left side.

Wallace told reporters in a video news conference he played left tackle at the East-West Shrine Bowl and affirmed the versatility in his game that Wolf talked up. He also revealed the players he takes inspiration from.

“There are so many greats that I emulate my game after in the league,” Wallace told reporters, per Patriots transcript. “I mean, honestly, there are too many to name. We have legends like Trent Williams, Tyron Smith, Larry Allen, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, all guys that I have been watching for years. I try to take aspects of their game and apply it to my game. It kind of works out for me.”

An impressive list, to say the least. Wallace will get his chance to show off his skills throughout OTAs and minicamp as he’s projected to compete with Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting left tackle spot.