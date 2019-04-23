NHL Playoff Odds: Bruins Favorites In Game 7 At Home Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins will be aiming to extend their long-time playoff dominance over the Toronto Maple Leafs when they hit the ice for Game 7 of their first-round series as -140 favorites on the Tuesday NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston seized the momentum with a 4-2 victory in Game 6 in Toronto on Sunday that evened the series at three games apiece going into Tuesday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

With Sunday’s win as +110 road underdogs, the Bruins continued the see-saw battle in the series that has seen neither team post consecutive wins. Home-ice advantage has also proven meaningless in the series, with the Bruins and Maple Leafs picking up two wins each on the road.

The Bruins continue to hold the edge over Toronto in home contests, claiming victory in seven of their past 10 overall. However, the Maple Leafs have proven to be a tougher opponent during the postseason, taking five of their last 11 from the Bruins at TD Garden, including three of the past five, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

As these two teams now prepare to face off in a Game 7 clash for the third time since 2013, they also remain neck-and-neck on the Stanley Cup odds, with the Bruins sitting at +900, just ahead of Toronto at +950.

Despite owning a lengthy record of playoff success against Toronto, with five straight series victories since 1959, the Bruins cannot afford to take the Maple Leafs lightly going into the deciding game of this year’s matchup.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has been spectacular during the season, and leads all netminders so far in the playoffs with 198 total saves, capped by his second 37-save performance of the series in Game 6. Auston Matthews has also woken up from his early-series slumber, scoring for Toronto in each of the past four games.

Of greater concern to the Bruins is their lengthy history of failure on home ice during the playoffs that has seen them fall to defeat in nine of their past 13 postseason playoff contests at TD Garden.

Goal production has emerged as a massive concern for the Bruins in playoff contests on home ice. Boston has tallied just a single goal in three of its past five playoff home games, and has been held to two or fewer markers on six occasions over their past 13.

However, the Maple Leafs have been far from dominant on the road since the NHL All-Star Break, falling to defeat in 13 of 22 contests away from Scotiabank Arena since February 1.

