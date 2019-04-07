NCAA Tournament

Officials Miss UVA Double Dribble, Twitter Loses Its Collective Mind

by on Sat, Apr 6, 2019 at 10:07PM

The Final Four matchup between the No. 5 Auburn Tigers and the No. 1 University of Virginia Cavaliers ended in hysterics Saturday evening at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. after a potential missed call left some fans feeling robbed.

With just seconds left in the game, Tigers guard Samir Doughty accidentally jumped into the leg of UVA’s Kyle Guy, who drew a foul on the play. Guy hit all three free throws, giving UVA a 63-62 lead with less than a second left in the game.

UVA ended up walking away with the win, and heads to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championship game.

Prior to the game-changing foul, however, UVA’s Ty Jerome appears to resume dribbling after allowing the ball to roll off of his heel — a double dribble.

Twitter was quick to point out the error:

Twitter quickly lost its mind.

Even the legendary Dicky V chimed in on the missed call.

But some fans (and alumni) jumped to UVA’s defense:

It isn’t March Madness without a little controversy on the side.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties