Officials Miss UVA Double Dribble, Twitter Loses Its Collective Mind

The Final Four matchup between the No. 5 Auburn Tigers and the No. 1 University of Virginia Cavaliers ended in hysterics Saturday evening at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. after a potential missed call left some fans feeling robbed.
With just seconds left in the game, Tigers guard Samir Doughty accidentally jumped into the leg of UVA’s Kyle Guy, who drew a foul on the play. Guy hit all three free throws, giving UVA a 63-62 lead with less than a second left in the game.
UVA ended up walking away with the win, and heads to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championship game.
Prior to the game-changing foul, however, UVA’s Ty Jerome appears to resume dribbling after allowing the ball to roll off of his heel — a double dribble.
Twitter was quick to point out the error:
Twitter quickly lost its mind.
Even the legendary Dicky V chimed in on the missed call.
But some fans (and alumni) jumped to UVA’s defense:
It isn’t March Madness without a little controversy on the side.
