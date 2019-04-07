Officials Miss UVA Double Dribble, Twitter Loses Its Collective Mind

The Final Four matchup between the No. 5 Auburn Tigers and the No. 1 University of Virginia Cavaliers ended in hysterics Saturday evening at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. after a potential missed call left some fans feeling robbed.

With just seconds left in the game, Tigers guard Samir Doughty accidentally jumped into the leg of UVA’s Kyle Guy, who drew a foul on the play. Guy hit all three free throws, giving UVA a 63-62 lead with less than a second left in the game.

UVA ended up walking away with the win, and heads to their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championship game.

Prior to the game-changing foul, however, UVA’s Ty Jerome appears to resume dribbling after allowing the ball to roll off of his heel — a double dribble.

Twitter was quick to point out the error:

There was a foul on UVA but there was also a double dribble on Ty Jerome before that. Crazy game. #UVAvsAuburn — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 7, 2019

That was a double dribble on Jerome. Like, textbook and obviously. Cannot dribble again once he boots it off his foot. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) April 7, 2019

I missed that: Virginia's Jerome dribbled the ball off his foot, recovered and started dribbling again. Double dribble. Too bad the refs missed it, too. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 7, 2019

Twitter quickly lost its mind.

When they are allowed to double dribble at the end! https://t.co/m5KaeVlkRF — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) April 7, 2019

The double dribble ends the game essentially that’s the crime here — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) April 7, 2019

Smh… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2019

So is blowing a clear double dribble seconds before with everyone watching. https://t.co/yKEhMstDvP — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 7, 2019

Ok ya, that’s a double dribble. My final conclusion: Auburn was robbed. pic.twitter.com/3ydlcEaj1M — Mason Prince (@MasonPrinceTV) April 7, 2019

Even the legendary Dicky V chimed in on the missed call.

I certainly credit Guy for making 3 FT, but he never should have been on line. Obvious double-dribble was missed. What a gut-wrenching way to lose for Auburn. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 7, 2019

But some fans (and alumni) jumped to UVA’s defense:

The double-dribble call was missed by 99.9% of us. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 7, 2019

Also who in the world knows that double dribble rule? NEVER seen it called — Micah Kiser (@kiser_rollin) April 7, 2019

All you all complaining about a double dribble didn’t have a clue it actual was a double dribble til the head ref said something 😂 — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) April 7, 2019

To all those going crazy over the double dribble not getting called, Auburn, trying to give a foul, blatantly fouled before Ty Jerome picked up the ball. So let’s please stop focusing on Auburn “getting robbed.” pic.twitter.com/Ivyw6SWL1u — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) April 7, 2019

It isn’t March Madness without a little controversy on the side.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images