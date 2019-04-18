Patriots Officially Announce 2019 Regular Season, Preseason Schedules

Start planning your road trips. The New England Patriots officially released their 2019 schedule.

If you had been paying attention Wednesday morning, then you already knew the entire Patriots 2019 regular season schedule, since it was reported by The Athletic. But here it is anyway:

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.)

Week 3: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.)

Week 4: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.)

Week 5: at Washington Redskins (Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (Thursday, Oct. 10, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 7: at New York Jets (Monday, Oct. 21, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 13: at Houston Texans (Sunday, Dec. 1, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills (Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22, time TBD)

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.)

The Patriots begin their 2019 slate of games with a fairly easy schedule from Week 1 to Week 7. It gets much more difficult starting in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns but starts to let up again in Week 15 when they travel to Cincinnati.

The Patriots don’t have to travel far this season. The longest road trip they face is in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Otherwise, they stay on the East Coast and Midwest.

The Patriots also announced their preseason schedule:

Week 1: at Detroit Lions (Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.)

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans (Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.)

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.)

Week 4: vs. New York Giants (Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.)

The Patriots are expected to hold joint practices before their preseason games against the Lions and Titans in Nashville and Detroit, respectively.

