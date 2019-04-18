Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Watch Brad Marchand Score First Period Goal For Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 8:28PM

The Boston Bruins got off to a fast start against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, entering the first intermission with a two-goal lead.

Shortly after Charlie McAvoy got the scoring started for the Bruins just three minutes into the game, Brad Marchand tossed another puck past Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen to give Boston a 2-0 lead. The goal gave Marchand his second goal and fourth point of the series.

For a breakdown of the play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties