Peter King Laments ‘Persecution Complex’ Of Patriots Fans In Preachy Tweet

Peter King is rather fed up with New England Patriots fans, it would seem.

Last week, the NBC Sports reporter tweeted an Associated Press story about the NFL expanding instant replay to allow for the review of called/missed pass interference penalties. The NFL’s decision clearly is a response to the egregious non-call that cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Well, Patriots fan Nick Gaunt has a take on all this, and it doesn’t sit well with King.

Take a look:

Just amazing.

Team has won 6 Super Bowls in 18 years.

Fans have persecution complex.

Man, enjoy greatness. Don’t sweat the small stuff. https://t.co/2XjDxUuBqx — Peter King (@peter_king) March 28, 2019

Honestly, King has a point. Sure, Patriots fans do have some legitimate gripes — we’re not going down that rabbit hole — but their insistence on airing those grievances despite the spoils of the franchise’s unparalleled success is a tad insufferable.

Remember: King once confirmed Chris Mortensen’s infamously erroneous Deflategate report, making a popular target for Patriots fans to direct their ire. But King, like Mortensen, also has swallowed his pride and admitted he was wrong.

We’re not sure what that has to do with anything, but it feels pertinent nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilasx/USA TODAY Sports Images