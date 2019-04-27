Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rookie Michael Chavis Remains In Starting Nine

It’s hard to find an early-season weekend series more important than the one facing the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Friday’s rain-out, the Red Sox and Rays are set to meet Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of a brief two-game set at Fenway Park. The Red Sox enter the weekend trailing the Rays by 5 1/2 games for first place in the American League East.

Alex Cora will turn to left-hander David Price, who’s been Boston’s most consistent starter in the early going. Rays manager Kevin Cash will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton.

As for the lineups, infielder Michael Chavis will play second base and bat seventh in his sixth consecutive start. The rookie is hitting .222 with two homers and four RBIs since being called up last weekend. Steve Pearce also will start at designated hitter in place of J.D. Martinez, who was a late scratch with back spasms.

Christian Vazquez will bat ninth and handle catching duties for Price.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (11-15)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Steve Pearce, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (1-1, 3.75 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (16-9)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Tommy Pham, DH

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Mike Zunino, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Guillermo Heredia, LF

Willy Adames, SS

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Charlie Morton, RHP (2-0, 3.38 ERA)

