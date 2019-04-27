Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi Happy With Outcome Of Recent Elbow Surgery

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi gave an update on his current status just two days after undergoing successful elbow surgery,

The righty told reporters Friday that doctors said things went as well as they could have, and said he’s been feeling “good” since. He said it’s hard to know how much progress he’s made until the stitches come out (which he said should happen within the next seven-to-10 days) and they can examine the wound.

For more from Eovaldi about his injury, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images