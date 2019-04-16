Red Sox First Pitch

Red Sox’s Sandy Leon Excited For First Start Of 2019 Against Yankees

by on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 6:18PM

Sany Leon is clearly excited to make his 2019 debut for the Red Sox after Boston called up the catcher from Triple-A Pawtucket while designating Blake Swihart for assignment.

When he got the call to return to the Sox, Leon said the last 24 hours leading up to Tuesday’s game were “crazy” as he rushed to prepare to play in Tuesday’s match against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Leon will resume his role behind the plate on Tuesday with Chris Sale set to take the mound.

To hear more from Sandy about his return to the Sox, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties