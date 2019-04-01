This NFL Star Reportedly Will Appear In Game Of Thrones’ Final Season

Winter is finally here Apr. 14 with the return of Game of Thrones, and apparently one NFL superstar may be vying for the Iron Throne.

Los Angeles Chargers’ standout defensive end Joey Bosa reportedly will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of the popular HBO medieval fantasy epic’s eight, and final season.

Source: #Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa will make a cameo in an upcoming episode of @GameOfThrones. That is awesome (CC: loyal viewer, @TheBanktress). … Related: His brother Nick is in the NY area for the premiere and accordingly, will meet with the #Giants tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2019

As of right now, it is unclear what role the 2017 Pro Bowl select will play in the show, but Bosa joins an exclusive list of people to play a cameo in Game of Thrones, including Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran and Coldplay drummer Will Champion.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images