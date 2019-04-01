Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Back, Mookie Betts Leading Off

Andrew Benintendi will be back in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox as they continue their West Coast tour with a four-game road against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. First pitch from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.

The 24-year-old, who missed Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners after fouling a ball off his right knee on Saturday, will retake his normal spot in left field, but will bat second in the order. Mookie Betts will remain atop the order after leading off Sunday.

Boston did not get out to the best of starts to the season, dropping three of four to the Mariners, with Red Sox starting pitchers taking a beating in the process. David Price will look to change that trend with his first start of 2019.

Benintendi’s return also means that J.D. Martinez will return to the DH spot and will hop back into the cleanup role. Rafael Devers will bat third against right-hander Aaron Brooks.

Recently-extended Xander Bogaerts will follow in the five-hole while Mitch Moreland will bat sixth. They will be followed by Eduardo Nunez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez rounding out the order.

Sam Travis, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart will be available on the bench.

Here are the full lineups from Monday’s Red Sox-Athletics games:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-3)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (3-3)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Khris Davis, DH

Mark Cahna, 1B

Chad Pinder, LF

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Ryan Laureano, CF

Nick Hundley, C

Aaron Brooks, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images