Thunder Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday will be their chance to turn things around in the best-of-seven series.

Game 1 between Oklahoma City and Portland on Sunday was a hard-fought battle for both squads. But despite strong efforts from Paul George (26 points) and Russel Westbrook (28 points) the Thunder simply couldn’t pull off the win.

Portland, meanwhile, is looking to maintain their momentum heading into the second game of the series after impressive outings for Damian Lillard (30 points) and Enes Kanter (20 points) in Game 1.

Here’s how to watch Game 2:

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images