Tom Brady ‘Likes’ Josh Gordon’s Latest Instagram, Which Has Interesting Caption

While uncertainty remains about Josh Gordon’s future in the NFL, that hasn’t stopped him from being active on Instagram.

After going dark on the internet for a while, Gordon has posted pretty regularly for a little while now, often updating his story with photos and videos of him working out, or actual posts that come complete with an interesting caption.

Monday afternoon, Gordon shared an old photo of himself at Patriots practice, with a pretty simple caption.

Pats quarterback Tom Brady “liked” the post.

What does Gordon mean by the caption? You be the judge.

Gordon currently is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the conditions of his reinstatement into the NFL. Last month, the Patriots used an original-round restricted free agent tender on the troubled 27-year-old wideout. That transaction resulted in a heartfelt Instagram post from Gordon, which Brady also responded to.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images