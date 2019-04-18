Tom Brady Shouts Out Kyrie Irving After Celtics Star’s Stellar Game 2

Several New England Patriots were in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics gut out a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

While Tom Brady wasn’t among the Super Bowl LIII champions at TD Garden on Wednesday night, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t taking in the action.

Brady on Thursday gave a Twitter shout-out to Kyrie Irving, who paced the Celtics with a game-high 37 points. The tweet includes a video of the six-time Super Bowl champion taking in the final seconds of C’s-Pacers Game 2, and TB12 reacted like any other Boston fan would.

The Celtics will look to keep it going Friday night when the series shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images