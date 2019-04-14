Tuukka Rask Issues Simple Challenge To Bruins Fans After Game 2

BOSTON — It was pretty loud at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Maybe it was the later start time coupled with a 70-degree day in Boston that gave fans extra time to get, ahem, ready. Or maybe it was the must-win nature of the game after Thursday’s losing result. Rob Gronkowski serving as the fan banner captain before the game probably played a role too.

Whatever the cause was, it was thumping in the building. But it could’ve been louder — at least in the eyes of Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

After the B’s 4-1 win to level their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at one game apiece, Rask issued a challenge to B’s fans.

“Yeah not that loud. It has been louder,” Rask said. “You know it’s always a good atmosphere here at the Garden. It’s been louder. Hopefully next time it’s louder.”

With both teams winning a game already, it guarantees there will be at least one more contest back in Boston. When that time comes, it’s clear Rask has some pretty high expectations he’s hoping are met.

