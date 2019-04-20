Twitter Erupts After Aaron Judge Apparently Suffers Injury Vs. Royals

The New York Yankees might’ve lost their biggest star Saturday afternoon for an extended period of time, and Twitter wasn’t happy.

New York defeated the Kansas City Royals on Saturday 9-2, but Aaron Judge was forced to leave the contest early after his fourth plate appearance reportedly due to a left oblique injury that could sideline the slugger for a while.

Twitter wasn’t too enthusiastic after the Yankees star went down.

Why does this keep happening? We need the whole team in bubble wrap at this point. Praying for you, @TheJudge44 ! — Aimee Dumas (@Aimrose9) April 20, 2019

Kiss the season good bye folks. I’m done, not in my wildest dreams, I would see this many injuries. NFL fans, Giants have the 6th and 17th pick. 🤷‍♂️ — Pauly (@pauly7777f) April 20, 2019

About to get back to .500. Pitching good, everyone contributing on offense, Gary and Giancarlo close to being back. Everything should be great And now we lose Judge. Just not fair. — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) April 20, 2019

Never let Judge play vs the Royals anymore, this is the 2nd time he’s gotten hurt facing them — #AllRise (10-10) (@judgemania99) April 20, 2019

I’m not okay. — Memo (@MLoera17) April 20, 2019

Judge is just the latest to join a lengthy list of injuries for the Yankees that includes Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorious, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks and others.

