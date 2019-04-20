MLB

Twitter Erupts After Aaron Judge Apparently Suffers Injury Vs. Royals

The New York Yankees might’ve lost their biggest star Saturday afternoon for an extended period of time, and Twitter wasn’t happy.

New York defeated the Kansas City Royals on Saturday 9-2, but Aaron Judge was forced to leave the contest early after his fourth plate appearance reportedly due to a left oblique injury that could sideline the slugger for a while.

Twitter wasn’t too enthusiastic after the Yankees star went down.

Judge is just the latest to join a lengthy list of injuries for the Yankees that includes Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorious, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks and others.

