Watch Athletics’ Ramon Laureano Make Crazy Double Play Against Blue Jays

There has been some pretty crazy plays made throughout the history of Major League Baseball.

Oakland Athletics’ fans witnessed one of those absolutely wild plays today when the A’s took on the Toronto Blue Jays.

First, Ramon Laureano made an incredible catch over the wall in center field to rob Teoscar Hernandez of a home run, but hat’s not even the best part.

After an off-line throw from Laureano, Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak tried to steal second base, which clearly was a bad decision. Smoak was thrown out on a beautiful throw at second by A’s catcher Nick Hundley.

OMG THE GREATEST DOUBLE PLAY EVER pic.twitter.com/XZTtqL2kYN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 21, 2019

Red Sox fans probably are happy to see him doing this against other teams, after he made some incredible plays earlier this season against Boston.

This probably one of the best double plays seen in a long, long time. Laureano robbing Hernandez of a home run, then Smoak being thrown out at second base — this wasn’t your average double play.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images