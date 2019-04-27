Watch Bill Belichick Call Jarrett Stidham, Tell QB Patriots Are Drafting Him

It appears a congratulatory call from Bill Belichick goes exactly how most folks would expect it to.

The New England Patriots had a busy 2019 NFL Draft, making plenty of picks in addition to trades. In the fourth round Saturday afternoon, they finally drafted a quarterback, selecting Auburn signal-caller Jarrett Stidham.

New England’s Twitter account shared a video of the Pats’ war room when they decided to make the pick. In the video, it shows the moment the Pats head coach called Stidham to tell him they were drafting him.

How touching.

Stidham was stellar in 2017, and likely would have been a first-round pick had he not regressed in 2018. He explained why he regressed in his conference call with media after getting selected.

The Patriots now have Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling and Stidham on their quarterback depth chart.

