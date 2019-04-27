Watch Celtics’ Epic Hype Video Ahead Of Playoff Rematch Vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are set to kick off their second-round series at Fiserv Forum Sunday afternoon in the highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Of course, the Celtics took that series in seven games, but the 2018-19 Bucks are a much different (and stronger) team then they were last season, claiming the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics released a hype video Saturday, which revisits last year’s series, while looking ahead to the second edition. Check it out:

The wait is almost over. pic.twitter.com/bSGIZS8UEA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 27, 2019

Awesome.

Postseason hype videos make everything better, and this just adds to the excitement surrounding Celtics – Bucks.

Game 1 is set to tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Celtics will be missing Marcus Smart due to a partially torn oblique, while the Bucks will be without guard Malcolm Brogdon.

