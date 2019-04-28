Watch Chris Paul’s Ejection In Final Seconds Of Warriors-Rockets Game 1

It’s only one game into the second round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, and tempers already are beginning to flare.

With less than 15 seconds left in Game 1 and a chance to tie the match, James Harden appeared to be fouled by Draymond Green while attempting to knock back a 3-pointer, but game officials didn’t make the call. That didn’t make Chris Paul too happy.

Instead of containing himself, however, Paul took his emotions out on the refs. That little outburst led to his second technical foul of the day, resulting in his ejection.

Here’s how it played out live:

CP3 got ejected after this wild Rockets final possession 😮 pic.twitter.com/qXqGJ9Yqjo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2019

Definitely not how the Rockets want to start the second round.

