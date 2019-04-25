Watch Hurricanes Shockingly Eliminate Capitals With Game 7 Double OT Goal

Another top-seeded team in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs bites the dust.

The first round of the postseason featured a number of surprising upsets, including the Calgary Flames and Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning each going down in short order.

You now can add the defending Stanley Cup champions to that list.

The Carolina Hurricanes defied the odds Wednesday night when they ousted the Washington Capitals in Game 7 at Capital One Arena. The Hurricanes erased a pair of two-goal deficits before notching a thrilling win in double overtime. Brock McGinn played the role of hero for Carolina, deflecting a Justin Williams pass that managed to sneak by Washington goalie Braden Holtby.

The Hurricanes now are on to the New York Islanders, who swept the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. The Canes-Isles Eastern Conference semifinals series is slated to kick off Friday night at Barclays Center.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images